“He definitely does have good hands” – Jonathan Di Bella excited to face Prajanchai in epic showdown

Reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella is preparing for a massive clash with the division’s ONE Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai. Di Bella will defend his 26-pound golden belt against Prajanchai in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

The champion-versus-champion showdown is scheduled to go down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and Di Bella intends to continue his reign in the division by fending off the challenge from Prajanchai.

In his most recent appearance on Sportskeeda MMA’s YouTube channel, the 27-year-old champion made a quick assessment of what the Thai star could bring into their fight, citing that his boxing skills and experience could present him with a challenge.

Jonathan Di Bella said:

“He has good boxing. I believe he’s an WBA Asian champion in boxing I believe, so he definitely does have good hands. And he has more experience in me, not only in boxing, but in kickboxing and Muay Thai. He has a lot more experience than me.”

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing representative is fresh off his world title defense over Danial Williams in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15, where he picked up a unanimous decision nod from the judges to retain his championship.

Jonathan Di Bella says his timing was a bit off during his last fight

Despite failing to fulfill his promise to put up a crazy fight for the fans during his world title defense against ‘Mini T,’ the Italian-Canadian sensation was still able to get the job done against his Australian-Thai opponent to remain unbeaten in his career.

Following the triumph, Jonathan Di Bella admitted that his timing was a bit off during the match, translating to a subpar performance below his standard. He hoped to bounce back and put on a better showing in the future.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available on the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms. Check your local listing for more details.