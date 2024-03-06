Jonathan Di Bella promises to bring his A-Game against Prajanchai: “I can’t wait to show the very best of myself”

Jonathan Di Bella has had a great start to life in ONE Championship where he has produced two great victories to establish his run as a world champion.

His ONE strawweight kickboxing title will be on the line once again in his return at ONE Friday Fights 58 in April where he is set for his biggest challenge yet.

Di Bella has never been afraid of seeking out the biggest challenges, and on this occasion, the opportunity to push himself to new limits landed at his front door.

At the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, it will be champion vs champion as he takes on ONE strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai PK Saenchai.

In a recent interview with Nick Atkin for Sportskeeda MMA, Jonathan Di Bella said that he expects this fight to bring the best out of him and that him excited for fight night:

“I can't wait. You haven't seen the best yet, so I can't wait to show the very best of myself. I'm pumped to go and ready 100 percent.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Di Bella has already hit some good heights in ONE Championship

The promise that we haven’t seen the best of him yet is very exciting if you’ve tuned in to watch Jonathan Di Bella compete under the ONE Championship banner before.

His debut win in particular in a fight of the year contender with Zhang Peimian was an incredible introduction to both the skills and championship heart that he brings to the table.

In order to get the best out of himself, Di Bella wants the biggest fights out there and taking on Prajanchai is as big as it gets in the strawweight division.

This clash of champions is sure to bring the best out of both men and given their track records, that makes for something special.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live on April 5 from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.