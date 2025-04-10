“It was clear to me” - Roman Kryklia on the moment he knew the fight was over against Lyndon Knowles

The main event card of ONE Fight Night 30 last week brought together two heavyweight standouts - multi-division, multi-sport champ Roman Kryklia and promotional debutant Lyndon Knowles - for a high-stakes showdown for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

Unfortunately for Knowles, it didn't take long for the champ-champ to remind everyone why he's the most feared striker in the division.

Kryklia looked calm and in control from the opening bell. He pushed the pressure forward, kept Knowles at range, and picked his shots. Knowles tried to close the distance, but most of his hits weren't finding their target.

Notably, during the last minute, Kryklia dropped knowles with a left hand and immediately walked away.

Asked whether that's because he felt the fight was ending, he said:

"Yeah, that's exactly what I feel. So in that moment, I was sure that the fight is almost over, because it was in small gloves, and I felt that my opponent didn't have a good defense. That's why it was clear to me."

Roman Kryklia soon ended the fight with a straight right that put Lyndon Knowles to sleep.

Watch the full interview below:

Roman Kryklia credits longtime coach for providing winning game plan against Lyndon Knowles: "Every time it works"

If you ask champ-champ Roman Kryklia how he keeps pulling off these flawless performances, the first name out of his mouth is always the same - coach Andrey Gridin.

In the post-event press conference, Kryklia made sure to shine the spotlight on his coach - as he deserves.

"Yeah, sure. This was my coach's advice. My coach [Andrey] Gridin made strategy plans for my fight, and every time it works, you know? And this was one of the working combinations for me, which we made in training sessions."

ONE Fight Night 30 is available via replay with an active Prime Video subscription.

