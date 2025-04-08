Roman Kryklia credits longtime coach for providing winning game plan against Lyndon Knowles: "Every time it works"

Reigning undisputed ONE heavyweight Muay Thai and ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia was fresh off a spectacular first-round knockout finish of Lyndon Knowles in their main event championship match at ONE Fight Night 30 last April 4.
Kryklia extended his unbeaten run under the world's largest martial arts organization in front of the Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand, and he deflected the credit to his coach and mentor, Andrey Gridin, as he told the media in attendance during the post-event press conference:
"Yeah, sure. This was my coach's advice. My coach [Andrey] Gridin made strategy plans for my fight, and every time it works, you know? And this was one of the working combinations for me, which we made in training sessions."
The renowned striking tactician helped the double world champion come up with a smart fight plan of attacking Knowles' body in the opening phase of the match to lower his guard and eventually attack his head to secure the early finish.
Roman Kryklia happy to reap the success of his hard work after putting Lyndon Knowles to sleep at ONE Fight Night 30
During his post-fight interview with ONE Championship, the Ukrainian striking powerhouse revealed that he feels happy and free following his latest triumph on the global stage.
This is because the Champs Belt-affiliated athlete can now relax and take some time off from the gruelling training and preparation for this championship showdown, as he stated:
"How do you feel after the victory? Try and you will know it. I cannot share with you this feeling after the fight, and after the successful fight, everything ends in a good way. I'm happy, I'm free, and I can now relax a little bit, because it was a very hard period for me [mentally], the period before the fight. Now I'm free. I'm happy."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from the ONE Fight Night 30 via the free event replay.