Roman Kryklia credits longtime coach for providing winning game plan against Lyndon Knowles: "Every time it works"

Reigning undisputed ONE heavyweight Muay Thai and ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia was fresh off a spectacular first-round knockout finish of Lyndon Knowles in their main event championship match at ONE Fight Night 30 last April 4.

Ad

Kryklia extended his unbeaten run under the world's largest martial arts organization in front of the Lumpinee Stadium crowd in Bangkok, Thailand, and he deflected the credit to his coach and mentor, Andrey Gridin, as he told the media in attendance during the post-event press conference:

"Yeah, sure. This was my coach's advice. My coach [Andrey] Gridin made strategy plans for my fight, and every time it works, you know? And this was one of the working combinations for me, which we made in training sessions."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The renowned striking tactician helped the double world champion come up with a smart fight plan of attacking Knowles' body in the opening phase of the match to lower his guard and eventually attack his head to secure the early finish.

Roman Kryklia happy to reap the success of his hard work after putting Lyndon Knowles to sleep at ONE Fight Night 30

During his post-fight interview with ONE Championship, the Ukrainian striking powerhouse revealed that he feels happy and free following his latest triumph on the global stage.

Ad

This is because the Champs Belt-affiliated athlete can now relax and take some time off from the gruelling training and preparation for this championship showdown, as he stated:

"How do you feel after the victory? Try and you will know it. I cannot share with you this feeling after the fight, and after the successful fight, everything ends in a good way. I'm happy, I'm free, and I can now relax a little bit, because it was a very hard period for me [mentally], the period before the fight. Now I'm free. I'm happy."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from the ONE Fight Night 30 via the free event replay.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.