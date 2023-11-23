“It closes the whole story of my career” – Chingiz Allazov says ONE belt is the most significant among his world titles

Chingiz Allazov’s trophy case is filled to the brim with world titles he won over the course of his decorated kickboxing career.

While he holds each belt dearly to his heart, he admits his ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship is undoubtedly the most significant from his collection.

Appearing in an interview on 1newsTV Online, Allazov said he feels satisfied with his accomplishments in the sport, especially after winning gold in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

‘Chinga’ shared:

“It's just that I see sometimes many champions put on belts and say that they are world champions. I have about 15 belts there, there are 17 titles, I became the world champion 17 times, but the last three belts, one of them generally closes the whole story of my career, because thanks to the ONE belt, I think what I have now is complete.”

After being the last man standing and winning the silver belt in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, Allazov challenged the then pound-for-pound best kickboxing fighter in the world, Superbon Singha Mawynn, at ONE Fight Night 6 in January 2023.

The Azerbaijan-Belarusian striker shocked the world when he knocked down the Thai megastar thrice in round 2 to become the division’s new champion.

Chingiz Allazov topped that performance in his first world title defense, outclassing rival Marat Grigorian for five epic rounds of pure action at ONE Fight Night 13 in August 2023.

Chingiz Allazov wants Giorgio Petrosyan to recover before possible rematch

While Allazov’s 2018 loss to Giorgio Petrosyan still lingers in his mind, he’s not in a rush to get a win back.

After all, ‘Chinga’ knows ‘The Doctor’ is yet to recover his bearings since losing to Superbon in shocking fashion.

In the same interview, Allazov sent his regards to Petrosyan and wished him well on whatever decision he makes for his future.

“It's clear that he's not at his best, he's not in the best shape, and he had an extremely tough fight against Superbon. He missed a very strong punch and was knocked out. It was a very tough knockout that he still hasn't recovered from and before that, I always said that let him recover [before we do a rematch].”

Here's Chingiz Allazov's full interview: