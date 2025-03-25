"It could've gone the other way" - Teammate offers honest breakdown of Jamahal Hill losing "game of inches" to Jiri Prochazka

Jamahal Hill vs. Jiri Prochazka was a massive clash of former UFC champions that transpired in January, with a training partner of the former now offering insights on the contest.

Appearing on Bare Knuckle Bowker, Carlos Trinidad-Snake prepares to contend for the BKFC welterweight title against reigning titleholder Austin Trout in the headliner of BKFC Dubai on April 4.

The undefeated bare-knuckle boxing title challenger is also a regular teammate of Jamahal Hill. Trinidad-Snake put in a lot of work with 'Sweet Dreams' before the former light heavyweight champion clashed with fellow former 205-pound kingpin Jiri Prochazka. Discussing his thoughts on how that UFC 311 contest played out, Trinidad-Snake said:

"It was a good fight between two champions throwing down. I think Jiri definitely made some adjustments. He made the right adjustments. I think Jamahal, he had a good camp and everything. We were definitely working hard, doing all the right things. It's just a game of inches when you're out there."

"If Jamahal would have caught him clean with that first hook that he threw, maybe it could've gone the other way. It's just like I said, just all part of the game. It's all part of the process. Just right back to the drawing board and get right back to it. That's all we're doing. I'm right here in camp with my brother right now.

Check out Trinidad Snake's thoughts on the Jamahal Hill vs. Jiri Prochazka bout below (5:54):

Jamahal Hill touches on what bothers him regarding his Jiri Prochazka defeat

Jamahal Hill has also come out in the wake of UFC 311 to offer up his thoughts on the Jiri Prochazka setback. This was done on Hill's YouTube channel, and the former light heavyweight champion cited his lack of activity in recent years after a slew of significant injury issues. Getting into the specifics of this, Hill stated (via MMA Knockout on SI):

"I've fought twice in the last two years. That last fight, I wasn't able to get comfortable. I wasn't comfortable, I didn't feel like the routine. I didn't get into my normal flow and it didn't feel like it should I think part of that was the fact of how long I've been inactive and how long it's been stretched in between."

The 33-year-old mentioned his focus after January was on things like his health, and Hill now looks to rebound from consecutive setbacks to Alex Pereira and the aforementioned Prochazka. The Illinois native will get a chance to do that sooner than later as Jamahal Hill goes against Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC Kansas City on April 26.

