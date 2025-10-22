  • home icon
  • "It would be a crazy experience to face him" - UFC title challenger believes Alex Pereira will be a threat at heavyweight

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Oct 22, 2025 07:45 GMT
UFC heavyweight on Alex Pereira moving up a weight class. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Ciryl Gane recently shared his thoughts on Alex Pereira potentially moving up to heavyweight. The Frenchman admitted that Pereira would be a real threat at heavyweight and that it would be a "crazy" experience to potentially fight him.

Pereira is coming off a statement first-round knockout win over Magomed Ankalaev in their title rematch at UFC 320 earlier this month. After reclaiming the light heavyweight title, Pereira expressed his desire to move up to heavyweight in a bid to possibly become a three-division UFC champion.

In a recent interview with Brian Campbell ahead of his title fight against Tom Aspinall at UFC 321 this weekend, Gane opened up about Pereira's potential heavyweight move. When asked if the Brazilian would be a threat in his division, he replied:

"Yes, of course. He’s a huge striker from kickboxing, and I know he can do really well... It would be really crazy if I win this fight to face him next."

Tom Aspinall makes a massive claim about Alex Pereira potentially challenging him at heavyweight

Tom Aspinall recently shared his thoughts on potentially welcoming Alex Pereira to the heavyweight division. The Englishman admitted that Pereira would be a threat to him in the cage and would be "one of the toughest fights" for him.

In a recent interview with TNT Sports (via @ufcontnt on X), Aspinall lauded Pereira's fighting skills and said:

"I'm not fussy as to who I fight [next], you know what I mean? If they tell me that I've got to fight him [Pereira], I'm obviously gonna fight him. In my opinion, if I fight Alex Pereira, that's gonna be one of the toughest fights of my career, and I'll be treating it that way."
He continued:

"Do you know what I mean? I think he's really, really one of the most dangerous guys on the UFC roster. The guy is an elite striker, absolute elite. His grappling is improving as well. I can't say good enough things about Alex Pereira; he's amazing."
Nishant Zende.

