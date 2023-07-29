"It could be dangerous" - Bob Arum breaks silence about Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou

Bob Arum has given his thoughts on Tyson Fury and his return to the ring.

'The Gypsy King' has had a strange year to put it mildly. Last December, he scored a stoppage win over Derek Chisora and then went face-to-face with Oleksandr Usyk. 'The Cat' was coming off a decision win over Anthony Joshua that August, with plans of becoming an undisputed champion.

Sadly, those plans will have to wait, until at least November. While there were deep talks for a fight in April in the U.K. and talks of a clash in December in Saudi Arabia, the deal fell through. Many placed the blame firmly on Fury, despite Frank Warren's best efforts.

Nonetheless, Tyson Fury is now slated to face Francis Ngannou in an October non-title fight. While there was some speculation that the contest would be an exhibition, that's not the case. It'll be a professional one, and it's a fight that could put the champion in danger, as Bob Arum stated.

In a recent interview with Pro Boxing Fans, the head of Top Rank gave his first comments since the announcement. There, he stated:

“It's a tremendous match. This guy hits like nobody we've ever seen. Two giants fighting each other, I think it's gonna be a tremendous attraction and a great fight. It could be somewhat dangerous for Tyson Fury.”

Mike Tyson interested in coaching Francis Ngannou against Tyson Fury

It could be Tyson vs. Tyson in October, if 'Iron Mike' gets what he wants.

Well, not exactly. It's not exactly a secret that Mike Tyson is friendly with Francis Ngannou. 'The Predator' has famously appeared on his podcast in the past, and the heavyweight legend has even worked with him a little.

In 2020, the former champion gave him some tips in a video that later went viral. Three years later, Ngannou is almost set to make his boxing debut against one of the best heavyweights on the planet, Tyson Fury.

In a recent interview, the former UFC champion offered that he would love to work with Mike Tyson before October. In a recent interview with ESNews, Tyson also showed interest in the idea. He noted that Ngannou has a lot of power, which would be fun to work with.

Tyson stated:

"I think anything is possible. He has a hard punch. I would like to [train with Ngannou] that, yeah. That would be cool. I like that."