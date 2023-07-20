Frank Warren gives final verdict on 'ducking' allegations against Tyson Fury

Frank Warren is tired of people accusing Tyson Fury of ducking.

'The Gypsy King' finally announced his return to the ring earlier this month. Last defeating Derek Chisora in December, he will now look to defeat Francis Ngannou in October. 'The Predator' hasn't competed in over a year and a half, last defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

Nonetheless, the contest in Saudi Arabia will be historic. It'll be the first time in combat sports history that boxing's lineal heavyweight champion will face the UFC's lineal heavyweight titleholder. That being said, many have taken aim at Fury over the fight.

Names such as Anthony Joshua and Carl Froch have slammed Tyson Fury since the fight announcement. With a potential contest with Oleksandr Usyk targeted for earlier this year, the fight fell apart due to the Brit's financial demands. As a result, he instead decided to fight Ngannou.

That being said, Frank Warren doesn't want to hear about any sort of ducking claims. In a recent appearance on the Fight Club Podcast, the promoter slammed:

"I'm sick and tired of talking about it, we've been talking about this for weeks. The haters are there, they have their opinion, they're going to stick to their opinion and that's it. But nobody has made an offer to Tyson Fury to fight any of these guys. Not one offer we had. Nothing in writing, not a single one, for this so-called big event that was going to take place in December."

Tyson Fury spars brother Tommy in training camp

Ducking claims aside, Tyson Fury has started his training camp to face Francis Ngannou.

This is shaping up to be a big year for the Fury family. In February, Tommy Fury defeated Jake Paul in one of the biggest boxing matches of the year. While there was talk of a rematch, 'TNT' is now targeting a fight with KSI for this fall.

In August, the brothers, as well as their father John, will star in a Netflix reality show. Just two months later, 'The Gypsy King' is expected to return to the ring to face Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia.

On social media, Tyson Fury showed that he's getting work in a training camp, alongside his brother. In a video, the two are seen sparring, but only throwing body shots. Nonetheless, they're still landing several heavy blows, as the two prepare for their returns to the ring.