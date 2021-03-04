"It definitely is a possibility" - Israel Adesanya is open to the idea of eventually joining WWE

Israel Adesanya has revealed that he is open to the idea of eventually joining WWE.

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is regarded by many as one of the most skilled fighters in MMA today. The Last Stylebender has also regularly been appreciated for his charismatic persona.

Needless to say, the belief is that Adesanya could do well in the WWE like other crossover MMA athletes like UFC legend Ronda Rousey and Matt Riddle.

In an interview with BT Sport, Israel Adesanya recalled speaking to a few WWE personalities from the iconic Attitude Era (November 1997 to May 2002).

“I’ve never spoken to them (WWE) about it directly, but I speak to, a few, well, a couple of guys from the Attitude Era, my era. Never spoken about it. But yeah, growing up, that was before I even knew what the UFC was, that existed, that (WWE) was definitely a dream of mine; or a path to, I guess, being where I’m at right now in the public eye, being a WWE superstar. So, yeah, it definitely is a possibility.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Israel Adesanya added, however, that he's currently focused on competing as an MMA fighter in the UFC's famed Octagon. The Attitude Era, which Adesanya referenced, is widely regarded as one of the most successful periods in professional wrestling-based sports-entertainment history.

The Attitude Era featured a considerable amount of risqué and adult content, be it violence or storylines regarding other sensitive topics. WWE's content during the Attitude Era has been hailed from both an artistic and a financial perspective.

Israel Adesanya looks to beat multiple foes in 2021

Israel Adesanya (left); Jon Jones (right)

Israel Adesanya is set to fight feared KO artist and current UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz for the latter’s title at UFC 259 (March 6, 2021).

On the other hand, Adesanya’s archrival, former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, is expected to fight for the UFC heavyweight title later this year. Jones will face the winner of the UFC 260 (March 27, 2021) heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou.

The consensus is that should Israel Adesanya manage to beat Jan Blachowicz, a potential fight grudge match between Adesanya and Jon Jones could come to fruition.