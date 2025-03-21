"It all depends on how the fight goes" - Superlek on the fence for Rodtang-Takeru kickboxing super fight at ONE 172

Reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing and ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 couldn't give his official prediction for the upcoming megafight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 172 on March 23 inside the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan.

In his interview with the South China Morning Post, Superlek said that both superstars have prepared well, and it all boils down on how would they impose their respective fight plan:

"It all depends on how the fight goes in the ring. I believe Rodtang has prepared everything, he has his own plan. And I also believe Takeru has his own plan."

Watch the full interview here:

Aside from watching the flyweight kickboxing battle between 'The Iron Man' and 'Natural Born Krusher,' Superlek will also see action during the card as he takes on Nabil Anane in a ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship unification showdown.

Superlek points out the major improvements of Nabil Anane that earned him a second meeting with him

The Kiatmoo9 Gym representative also appeared on Yokkao Boxing's YouTube channel for an interview and identified the key improvements to the Thai-Algerian phenom's game that allowed him to earn this massive opportunity for the undisputed world title.

'The Kicking Machine' said that the 20-year-old rising star has refined his physical strength and added more weapons to his striking arsenal.

However, the 29-year-old Thai superstar said that it is every fighter's duty to sharpen their skills and continuously strive to be their best version by saying:

"He has improved a lot. His physical strength has increased, and his techniques are more diverse. But this is normal for fighters; everyone must constantly develop their skills."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will be available via pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com. The event goes down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

