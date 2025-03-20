“His techniques are more diverse” - Superlek credits Nabil Anane’s versatility for his unprecedented rise

Double ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 is impressed with how upcoming opponent Nabil Anane's game has come along in just short a time. He, in particular, cited the versatility of the Algerian-Thai fighter as doing wonders for him in his ONE Championship journey.

'The Kicking Machine', who is the reigning bantamweight Muay Thai king, spotlighted it in an interview on Yokkao Boxing on YouTube ahead of his unification bout against interim world champion Anane at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Superlek gave props to the Team Mehdi Zatout standout for steadily expanding his game to become the fighter he is now, saying:

"He has improved a lot. His physical strength has increased, and his techniques are more diverse. But this is normal for fighters; everyone must constantly develop their skills."

Watch the interview below:

Superlek, of course, was speaking from experience having faced Anane in his debut ONE match in June 2023 and knocking him out in the opening round of their flyweight Muay Thai clash.

He has since seen the 6-foot-4 phenom turn things around, winning six straight matches, including a first-round TKO of Nico Carrillo of Scotland in January to claim the interim bantamweight belt that set himself up for a unification match against Superlek.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available live on pay-per-view via watch.onefc.com.

Superlek says he has some surprises for Nabil Anane at ONE 172

While he has seen significant improvement in the game of Nabil Anane, Superlek said he has some surprises in store for ONE 172 that should see him get the better of his opponent once again.

He shared in an interview with ONE Championship that he does not see their rematch going the distance as he is to unleash a surprise trick in his arsenal that should get the job done of stopping Anane.

Superlek said:

"I don't want to predict much. Let's just say that I think the odds that this fight will not go the distance are high. And I want to show a surprise trick that everyone wouldn’t expect which I’ve prepared for. But I really can't reveal it yet. I want you to wait and get the answer in the ring. I guarantee that this fight will be explosive."

At ONE 172, Superlek will be defending the bantamweight Muay Thai world title for the first time since seizing it from former divisional king Jonathan Haggerty by knockout last September in the United States.

Apart from the bantamweight Muay Thai belt, the Kiatmoo9 Gym standout is also the flyweight kickboxing world champion.

