“Please cheer for us” - Superlek urges fans to support Thai warriors entering enemy territory at ONE 172 in Japan

Thailand versus Japan will be a prevalent theme at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang. That said, Superlek Kiatmoo9 is urging his fans to also support his fellow Thai warriors, who will valiantly seek a victory in enemy territory on March 23 inside the packed Saitama Super Arena.

The two-sport and two-division world champion said in a vlog post from Yokkao:

"I ask all Thai fans to support me and all Thai fighters who will compete in Japan on March 23. The event will feature many Thai fighters facing international opponents so please cheer for us!"

A total of nine Thai athletes will compete at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, which includes four of the five scheduled world title bouts. Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom will look to keep her atomweight kickboxing crown against Kana Morimoto.

There's also Sam-A Gaiyanghadao seeking the interim strawweight kickboxing title against Jonathan Di Bella. The co-main event, meanwhile, will pit Tawanchai PK Saenchai against Masaaki Noiri for the interim featherweight kickboxing world championship.

While Superlek won't be facing a Japanese fighter, he's up for a bantamweight Muay Thai world title unification battle against Algerian-Thai tower Nabil Anane.

And of course, Thailand's pride Rodtang Jitmuangnon will lock horns with Japan's wonder boy Takeru Segawa in the curtain closer.

Watch Superlek's full interview:

Superlek says beating Nabil Anane will move him closer to goal of four-division supremacy

Superlek already owns the flyweight kickboxing and bantamweight Muay Thai belts, but he doesn't plan on stopping there.

'The Kicking Machine' reckons he could go after the vacant flyweight Muay Thai crown and Jonathan Haggerty's bantamweight kickboxing title if he wins his title unification bout with Anane.

"This victory is very important because if I can defend my Muay Thai title, I can focus on my next goal, such as hunting for Haggerty's kickboxing belt or losing weight to grab the vacant Muay Thai Flyweight gold," Superlek told ONE.

