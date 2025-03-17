“This victory is very important” - Superlek shares lofty goals of capturing all striking belts in the flyweight, bantamweight ranks 

Superlek Kiatmoo9 stressed the importance of unifying the bantamweight Muay Thai world titles against Nabil Anane to be able to put his grand plans into motion.

'The Kicking Machine' will seek to cement his place as the true and only ruler of the 145-pound Muay Thai division by once again beating interim champ Nabil Anane in one of five world title bouts at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang this coming Sunday.

Once he protects his place on the mountaintop, Superlek reveals his desire to conquer more divisions.

Apart from owning the bantamweight Muay Thai belt, the Thai megastar is also the reigning flyweight kickboxing world champion, making him an unprecedented two-sport and two-division world champion.

By the looks of it, Superlek wants to make more history as a four-division world titleholder by also going for the flyweight Muay Thai world title and the bantamweight kickboxing crown. The double champ told ONE:

"This victory is very important because if I can defend my Muay Thai title, I can focus on my next goal, such as hunting for Haggerty's kickboxing belt or losing weight to grab the vacant Muay Thai Flyweight gold."

Those are indeed lofty plans for the mighty Superlek, who rose from an underrated gem to a bonafide megastar in recent years. Then again, if there's anyone who can accomplish this jaw-dropping feat, it's certainly the pound-for-pound best striker in the world.

Superlek also has dreams of becoming an MMA world champion

Superlek doesn't believe in staying in one's lane. His desire for 26 pounds of gold doesn't stop at striking, since he's also eyeing a mixed martial arts transition in the future.

In the same interview, 'The Kicking Machine' revealed the only thing holding him back from making the jump to MMA:

"In the future, if there’s no challenge in Muay Thai and kickboxing for me anymore, I want to try MMA. I've always thought about it, but right now, I can't do that because I haven't achieved all of my goals in Muay Thai and kickboxing, which is to become a two-sport and two-division world champion."

Be part of the epic ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang on March 23 at Saitama Super Arena by buying the event's global PPV via watch.onefc.com.

