"It was my dream" - Tawanchai had no second thoughts jumping back to kickboxing with opportunity at two-sport glory

Reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai couldn't pass up the golden opportunity given to him by ONE Championship to become a two-sport world champion, as he gladly accepted the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title match against Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172.

Tawanchai and Noiri will co-headline the event inside Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23, and in an interview with ONE Championship, he shared that he quickly accepted the match once offered to him by saying:

"I have no reason to reject this fight because it was my dream all along. And I also want to fight more often, so I accepted it without thinking."

The Thai superstar is not a newbie under the kickboxing rules because he already has two wins and previously defeated Davit Kiria in August 2023 at ONE Fight Night 13 and Jo Nattawut in October 2023 at ONE Fight Night 15.

He hopes to use these experiences to beat the former K-1 champion and earn an outright shot against rival Superbon in a unification championship match.

Tawanchai shares his main adjustment ahead of world title clash with Masaaki Noiri in Saitama

The 25-year-old striking phenom has revealed the main adjustment that he has made during this training camp against Masaaki Noiri because it was almost two years ago since he last competed under the ruleset.

According to the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym representative, he needed to adjust his technique according to the rules and do everything in his power to prepare himself, as he told ONE Championship:

"For my preparation for this fight, I'm changing my technique a little bit. And I have to study more about the kickboxing rules, how it's scored, and everything. Basically, doing everything I can in kickboxing."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The event will take place inside the legendary Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

