"It explains absolutely nothing" - Fans react to Joe Rogan sharing baffling "mind f**k of the evening" clip on social media

Joe Rogan has shared a social media post from 2024 regarding, what some believe, is an explanation of concepts like reality and existence. Fans soon chimed in on the same, with a number of them questioning the authenticity of the explanation.

Rogan, a veteran UFC color commentator and podcast mogul, is known to often ponder upon the secrets of the universe. On that note, he appears to have responded to an old X post by social media influencer Leo Gura, who suggested that reality is full of contrasts comprised of nothing. He even likened it to the 'Star Trek' movie franchise's 'Holodeck' and said:

"What I'm telling you is that reality is a groundless, infinite singularity. And that it contains absolutely everything. Reality is not a physical system ... All of it is existent and non-existent at the same time. What reality really is at a substance level rather than molecules, or atoms, or particles is a system of contrasts. Everything is a contrast to everything else. And what are these contrasts consisting of? Nothing."

Rogan replied to the aforementioned X post, writing:

"Mind f**k of the evening."

Check out Joe Rogan's X post below:

Many netizens seemingly disagreed with Gura's explanation and questioned the hypothesis' foundation. One X user wrote:

"Meh, it is weak."

A number of other observers insinuated that the person who put forth the idea was likely under the influence. A commenter even opined that no amount of recreational drugs could make the explanation seem plausible:

"No amount of weed could make this make sense"

One user seemed to jestingly jibe at the idea of everything being nothing and vice-versa:

"Just wasted four minutes... for nothing"

Alternatively, an X user underscored that the concept was an exciting one:

"This is a really fun concept to play with"

Another netizen jabbed and asserted:

"It explains absolutely nothing"

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Fan reactions

Joe Rogan's recent deep dive into the concept of reality

On episode #2285 of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Joe Rogan hosted fellow American comedian Andrew Schulz and took a deep dive into, if the concept of reality, the narrative that human experiences and perception could simply be a simulation. This concept is often referred to as the simulation hypothesis (aka simulation theory).

Recounting that he'd listened to the simulation theory work of Tom Campbell, Joe Rogan made an allusion that similar simulation theories have been put forth from other sources as well. Pondering about whether reality is merely a grand simulation and none of one's experiences are actually real, the MMA personality said:

"One of it comes from Tom Campbell, who wrote this very f**king bizarre book that I've -- listened to an audiobook twice now, where he's talking about, essentially, what we think of as reality is just a simulation."

Check out Joe Rogan's assessment below (28:14):

