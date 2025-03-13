"This sounds very hippy, dippy and wooey" - Joe Rogan echoes Tom Campbell's "bizarre" reality simulation theory in deep dive with Andrew Schulz

Episode #2285 of The Joe Rogan Experience saw him welcome fellow stand-up comedian Andrew Schulz, with whom he explored a reality simulation theory first brought up by former NASA physicist Tom Campbell. Unorthodox ideas aboutt the nature of reality and existentialism is nothing new to Rogan.

In fact, a large chunk of Rogan's YouTube channel hinges on his willingness to engage in philosophical discourse about the universe. So, as he spoke to Schulz, who is better known for leaning more into his humor than anything, he divulged his own opinions about reality.

"I think that the actual way that things happen and work is dependent entirely on the level of consciousness the people have that are experiencing it. It sounds very hippy, dippy and wooey, and it all comes from a lot of different things."

The longtime UFC commentator elaborates further on what he means, highlighting a book penned by Campbell.

"One of it comes from Tom Campbell, who wrote this very f*cking bizarre book that I've listened to on audiobook twice now, where he's talking about essentially what we think of as reality is just a simulation. The whole entire thing is our consciousness interpreting everything as we experience it throughout the day."

Check out Joe Rogan sharing his thoughts on reality with Andrew Schulz (28:14):

This isn't the first time Rogan has expressed interest in a theory about reality that doesn't conform to the conventions of general thought. He has also welcomed several scientists, including physicists like Neil deGrasse Tyson onto his podcast.

Joe Rogan once welcomed a respected theoretical physicist to his podcast

Some time ago, on episode #1828 of his podcast, Joe Rogan hosted physicist Michio Kaku, who is a foremost expert on String Theory, which is a candidate for an all-encompassing theory determined to explain the indivisible constituents of reality. The pair had conversations about numerous topics.

Check out Michio Kaku's appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast:

Among these topics was the potential threat of artificial intelligence if it grows sufficiently advanced. According to Kaku, contingency plans ought to be implemented to prevent a possible situation wherein humanity is dealing with attempted plots from A.I.

