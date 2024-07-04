When Neil deGrasse Tyson told Joe Rogan why he didn't use psychedelics: "The human mind barely works as it is"

Joe Rogan once had world-famous astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson on episode #1904 of The Joe Rogan Experience, during which they disagreed on the benefits of psychedelic drugs. Rogan is a popular proponent of psychedelics, having consumed mushrooms at various points in his life.

However, Tyson does not share the former's enthusiasm, revealing that he has never taken any psychedelics in his entire life. His reasoning revolved around how easily the human mind is fooled by phenomena like optical illusions. Thus, psychedelics detach the mind from objective reality too much for his liking.

"I've never done anything psychedelic. Can I tell you why? I don't know if it's a good reason that can exist, but for me it's a really good reason. The human mind barely works as it is. Barely. You ever see a book of optical illusions? No one doesn't love a good book of optical illusions, and you turn the pages, 'Oh, what is that? Or is it in the page, out of the page? Is the line longer? Is it shorter?'"

Tyson expanded on his reasoning, highlighting the difference between objective reality and a subjective one.

"And you'd scratch your head. These are simple line drawings that confound the human mind's ability to interpret. Our brain barely works as an accurate decoder of the natural world around you. You now want to stir in chemicals? I recognize it'll take you on a ride, but I have always valued objective reality. I don't want anything interfering with my understanding of what is actually happening in front of me."

Check out Joe Rogan and Neil deGrasse Tyson's discussion (38:18):

Tyson isn't the only scientist Rogan has had on his podcast, having appeared before, as he has also featured String theorist Brian Greene and other physicists in Brian Cox, Michio Kaku.

Joe Rogan is a longtime proponent of psychedelics

While Joe Rogan is well-known for being the face of the UFC commentary desk, a comedian, the host of 'Fear Factor,' a podcaster, and an avid amateur martial artist, he is also known for his ardent support for psychedelics.

Check out Joe Rogan and Bert Kreischer discussing psychedelics:

Rogan believes that the use of DMT and mushrooms can help users expand the mind by exploring the subconscious, which he feels creates a path to being in touch with one's inner self.

