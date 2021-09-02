5 times Joe Rogan showed off his martial arts expertise

Joe Rogan is an actor, comedian and MMA analyst. He has been a big hit amongst fight fans ever since he started working as a UFC color commentator. He is one of the most knowledgeable MMA experts and has trained in several forms of martial arts, including jiu-jitsu. Moreover, his love for the sport is absolutely unrivaled.

He even often shares some of the best knockouts and moments from MMA to his social media profiles.

Joe Rogan has been calling fights since 1997 and has done commentary for at least a thousand bouts. The legend once described his work as the "greatest job ever." It's not a surprise, therefore, when Rogan is caught at times showing off the depth of knowledge that he possesses on the subject of MMA.

Take a look at five times Joe Rogan showed off his martial arts expertise.

#5. Joe Rogan gives T.J. Dillashaw a modified D'Arce choke tutorial

Joe Rogan teaches D'arce choke to TJ Dillashaw & Danny Castillo | Image via YouTube @Onnit

Joe Rogan has trained in no-gi jiu-jistu under Eddie Bravo's 10th Planet and has a black belt in the martial art form. He has been a hardcore follower of MMA since his childhood and has trained in karate, kickboxing, and taekwondo, with brief stints in amateur competitions as well.

While he stopped competing in his early 20s, he continues his training even to this day. Naturally, he's become somewhat of a maestro in martial arts over the years. In 2014, Joe Rogan was seen training UFC fighters T.J. Dillashaw (17-4) and Danny Castillo (17-10) at the Onnit Headquarters in Austin, Texas.

The MMA expert was demonstrating a modified D'Arce choke on both UFC fighters, giving them pointers as they tried their hands at it. Castillo, an MMA veteran, and Dillashaw, a former UFC bantamweight champion, have black and purple belts in Brazilian jiu-jitsu respectively. Nonetheless, it was Joe Rogan who was indulging these professional fighters with an informative tutorial.

In the demonstration, Joe Rogan tought the UFC fighters what to do when they are trying to get secure a D'Arce choke but can't lock it in. He advised them to make a few small modifications to ensure higher efficiency and conversion rate.

Watch Joe Rogan demonstrate the modified D'Arce choke below:

