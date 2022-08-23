Watch: Physicist Michio Kaku explains to Joe Rogan why the probablility of life on other planets is "almost 100%"

Joe Rogan recently had his mind blown while discussing life on other planets during a recent episode of the Joe Rogan Experience.

Earlier this month, the UFC color commentator welcomed theoretical physicist Michio Kaku to the JRE. Kaku is a physicist, a futurist, a populizer of science and is a professor of physics in New York.

The two men discussed the probability of life on other planets. Michio Kaku confirmed to Rogan that we have already discovered over 5000 planets that are orbiting stars and could harbor life.

Kaku said:

"We've discovered five thousand planets orbiting other stars. Of the five thousand, maybe 20% of them are earthlike. Our galaxy contains a hundred billion stars, each one on average with one planet or more going around it."

He added:

"The probability of life in the galaxy is almost 100%... In outer space, there could be other types of life forms... It's possible to imagine other lifeforms that could also be intelligent if there's an evolutionary pressure on them."

The conversation continued about the probability of finding life that is as developed as humans. Kaku admitted it could be true, but they don't yet know.

The 75-year-old compared the situation to dinosaurs as they roamed the earth for millions of years but never developed into intelligent life. In comparison, humans have been alive for 200,000 years and have developed into what we are today in a much shorter space of time.

Watch the clip from the JRE episode here:

Joe Rogan's immediate reaction to Leon Edwards' head kick KO victory over Kamaru Usman

UFC 278 will forever go down in the history of MMA when Leon Edwards shocked the world by pulling a KO victory out of the clutches of defeat.

'Rocky' and Kamaru Usman stepped into the octagon in their highly anticipated rematch last weekend. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was chasing Anderson Silva's UFC victory record (16) whereas Edwards was fighting for his first UFC title.

The first round surprised many fans when the British fighter landed a takedown on Usman, the first time he has been taken down in his UFC career. The 35-year-old dusted off a shaky start by using his clinical wrestling. He dominated the next rounds and led the judges scorecards 3-1 heading into the fifth.

With just a minute left on the clock, Usman was moments away from victory before Edwards faked a left jab and set up the perfect headkick. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was KO'd for the first time in his MMA career and British fight fans had their second UFC champion.

FanDuel Sportsbook @FDSportsbook

Joe Rogan's reaction is priceless Joe Rogan's reaction is priceless 😂https://t.co/qBiKnSMoTF

During the broadcast and much like every MMA fan at home, Joe Rogan was left speechless:

"That is what we were saying coming into this fight! Leon Edwards has such a full set of skills. But we did not think that was gonna happen in the fifth round like that!"

Watch the UFC 278 main-event highlights here:

