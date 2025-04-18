“It gave me a lesson” - Superbon hopes Tawanchai uses painful defeat to Masaaki Noiri as motivation to constantly improve

Even the best can stumble. Going into ONE 172: Japan, Tawancahi PK Saenchai was riding high on a nine-fight win streak and looking nearly untouchable. Many expected his streak to continue, especially given how sharp he has been looking across both Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Ad

Then, Masaaki Noiri dropped Tawanchai with a left hand, and all hell broke loose. It was a shocking finish for the underdog from Japan.

Superbon, though, has been through the highs and lows of combat sports, and he knows that each moment can shape the next chapter.

Speaking with ONE Championship, the featherweight kickboxing world champion spoke of his own experience with defeat:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Many years ago, I suffered the same way - getting knocked out in my first few fights. But it gave me a lesson that like, ‘Come on, I got to hit like this, too’. So I changed my style, and switched my weapons to become more skilled."

Ad

Trending

Watch the full interview below:

Ad

“Everyone was shocked” - Superbon admits he thought Tawanchai would breeze through Masaaki Noiri

Tawanchai held his opponent in the highest regard. But sometimes, even when you prepare for everything you could think of, things still don't go your way. Superbon sees this as one of those moments and hopes it becomes a turning point for Tawanchai.

Ad

Heading into the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship, the story seemed almost written. Many fans and fighters, including Superbon, expected Noiri to be a stepping stone for Tawanchai's featherweight kickboxing world title unification and trilogy fight with Superbon.

"Yeah, everyone was shocked," Superbon said. "I was shocked too. I thought I was going to have the opportunity to rematch with Tawanchai, but things changed. So I need to focus on something else."

With Masaaki Noiri now holding the interim featherweight belt, a unification with Superbon is just a matter of time. As for Tawanchai... it seems it just isn't the right time for him to become a double champ.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.