“Everyone was shocked” - Superbon admits he thought Tawanchai would breeze through Masaaki Noiri

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon was just as shocked as anyone to see Japanese kickboxing icon Masaaki Noiri not only beat Tawanchai PK Saenchai but also knock him out.
Noiri delivered a stunning performance at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang late last month, finishing the featherweight Muay Thai king to become the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.
Superbon watched in awe as the action unfolded in the ONE Championship ring. Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin, Superbon shared his thoughts on the fight.
The Thai veteran said:
"Yeah, everyone was shocked, I was shocked too. I thought I was going to have the opportunity to rematch with Tawanchai, but things changed. So I need to focus on something else."
Needless to say, fans were mesmerized by what had happened in Japan, and are equally as excited for Noiri to unify the gold with Superbon sometime later this year.
ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang took place live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com.
What's next for Superbon?
Masaaki Noiri's resounding knockout victory over Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 has effectively set the stage for a highly anticipated world title unification bout.
Superbon is healing up and getting himself ready to defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title from the interim titleholder and fans cannot wait to see Superbon and Noiri going at it.
Although nothing is officially set in stone, fans can expect this blockbuster pairing to go down sometime later this year.
