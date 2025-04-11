“Everyone was shocked” - Superbon admits he thought Tawanchai would breeze through Masaaki Noiri

Reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon was just as shocked as anyone to see Japanese kickboxing icon Masaaki Noiri not only beat Tawanchai PK Saenchai but also knock him out.

Ad

Noiri delivered a stunning performance at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang late last month, finishing the featherweight Muay Thai king to become the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Superbon watched in awe as the action unfolded in the ONE Championship ring. Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin, Superbon shared his thoughts on the fight.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Thai veteran said:

"Yeah, everyone was shocked, I was shocked too. I thought I was going to have the opportunity to rematch with Tawanchai, but things changed. So I need to focus on something else."

Needless to say, fans were mesmerized by what had happened in Japan, and are equally as excited for Noiri to unify the gold with Superbon sometime later this year.

Ad

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang took place live from the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan on Sunday, March 23. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action via replay on-demand on watch.onefc.com.

What's next for Superbon?

Masaaki Noiri's resounding knockout victory over Tawanchai PK Saenchai at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 has effectively set the stage for a highly anticipated world title unification bout.

Ad

Superbon is healing up and getting himself ready to defend his ONE featherweight kickboxing world title from the interim titleholder and fans cannot wait to see Superbon and Noiri going at it.

Although nothing is officially set in stone, fans can expect this blockbuster pairing to go down sometime later this year.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Superbon's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.