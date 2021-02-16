'It doesn't get me motivated' - Georges St-Pierre shuts down speculation about a fight with Kamaru Usman

After his win at UFC 258, Kamaru Usman opened up on a potential fight against Georges St-Pierre. The reigning UFC welterweight champion claimed that GSP could cut the line for a fight against him. But St-Pierre himself remains uninterested in a potential bout.

Team Work makes the Dream work. My team and I definitely put in the work and it showed 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 #AndStill pic.twitter.com/t5XNK53Jba — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) February 15, 2021

In an interview with The Good Show, Georges St-Pierre stated that undergoing a three-month training camp to get a win over Usman isn't something that gets him motivated.

GSP also added that he's not sure if there's anything that could get him motivated to step back into the world of combat sports. The former UFC welterweight champion maintained that he isn't sure about it, though.

“To go back and give three months of my life in a training camp to get a win over Kamaru Usman doesn’t get me motivated. I don’t think there’s anything that would get me motivated to go back to competition now. I’m not sure.”

Georges St-Pierre further explained why he doesn't want to commit three months of his life to training for a fight against The Nigerian Nightmare. The former UFC middleweight champion also took note of the fact that he doesn't need the money.

“Try to put yourself in my shoes and try to come back. First, if I come back to fight Kamaru Usman, I would literally have to leave the country. I would have to bring my coaches somewhere, find a base camp, fly in training partners to get ready for Usman. But leaving my home, I don’t want to do it. I’m healthy. I’m wealthy. It’s not appealing to me to lose three months of my life, the stress, to try and get a win over Usman. As time passed by, it’s getting less and less appealing. And I don’t think there’s anybody now that would make me come back. I’m good. I will always train and be in shape.”

You deserved to be in there with me. You’re the next best in the division 🙏🏿🙏🏿 @gilbert_burns pic.twitter.com/gLT3lTEv0I — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) February 14, 2021

When was Georges St-Pierre's last UFC fight?

Georges St-Pierre last competed inside the Octagon in 2017. The former UFC welterweight champion was victorious in his last fight against Michael Bisping.

GSP ended up winning the UFC middleweight title in that fight and would eventually go on to announce his retirement from the sport.