"It doesn't get more OG than that" - Kade Ruotolo shares why Nate Diaz is his favorite MMA fighter

ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo thinks highly of one of the most popular figures in mixed martial arts, Nate Diaz.

Ahead of his long-awaited MMA debut at ONE 167, the BJJ savant talked about one of his favorite athletes, whom he models himself after.

Ruotolo, in an appearance on the Jaxxon Podcast with MMA royalty Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, said Diaz's no-nonsense and never-say-die attitude left a big impression on him growing up:

"My favorite fighter has always been Nate Diaz. It doesn't get more OG than that. The first thing [that I like about him] is just how stubborn and how ruthless he is. He could absolutely be outgunned then he always comes back. That's my favorite thing about him."

The full episode of Kade Ruotolo's guesting on the Jaxxon Podcast is available here:

It's not hard to see why Kade Ruotolo is a big Nate Diaz fan. After all, what's not to love? Ruotolo and Diaz even share some glaring similarities as well.

Physically, they both possess deceiving lanky frames which they use to their full advantage through their world-class BJJ.

It's clear that the 21-year-old Ruotolo was also heavily influenced by Diaz since he carries himself with the same scrappy and menacing attitude in his grappling matches.

Then again, don't expect Ruotolo to pull off the "Stockton Slap" in his MMA debut against Blake Cooper at ONE 167 on July 7 at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The full event is free for those with a Prime Video subscription in North America.

Kade Ruotolo transitions to MMA after 'Ruotolo-tine' finish of Francisco Lo

Fight fans are still buzzing after Kade Ruotolo's insane rear-naked choke/arm-triangle hybrid finish of Francisco Lo at ONE Fight Night 21 last April 5.

For sure, a submission specialist like Nate Diaz would appreciate the technical brutality of Ruotolo's highly creative maneuver.

Before Ruotolo dons the four-ounce gloves, Prime Video subscribers in North America can rewatch his brilliant submission finish at ONE Fight Night 21 free, on-demand.