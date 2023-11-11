"It would be good” - Deontay Wilder welcomed to travel to UK to see Anthony Joshua to discuss potential fight, says Eddie Hearn 

Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua once appeared set on a collision course for what would have been a massive heavyweight clash.

Being two of the biggest punchers in the division, a clash between the pair would have been must-see TV. Unfortunately, negotiations between the respective parties have fallen through several times.

Deontay Wilder recently took to Instagram to share a message with Anthony Joshua and his promoter, Eddie Hearn. 'The Bronze Bomber' stated that he was ready to fly to England and sit down face-to-face and discuss terms for the fight.

Hearn replied to Wilder's comments during a recent interview with iFL TV, where he said this:

"I saw his comments the other day about flying over to see AJ. He's more than welcome to come over. I think, actually, it would be good. He should come in my office and have a chat with me. Because we want to make the fight but we also want to do our job, obviously the priority is for AJ. If we can land this big deal that we're looking at, that's where we'll do the fight."

Watch the video below from 24:45:

Eddie Hearn once appeared certain that the Deontay Wilder vs. Anthony Joshua fight would happen. The Matchroom Boxing chairman credited the involvement of Saudi Arabia as part of the reason for his confidence.

Hearn then explained the nature of the collapse in negotiations during a recent interview.

Eddie Hearn shares hilarious take on Francis Ngannou vs. Deontay Wilder in MMA

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury faced off in a much-anticipated crossover clash in Saudi Arabia last month.

Many expected the WBC champion to defeat 'The Predator' with ease due to it being Ngannou's professional boxing debut. But fans and fighters alike watched on in amazement as the former UFC champion went toe-to-toe with Fury for all ten rounds.

Ngannou outlanded Fury on power punches throughout the fight and landed the biggest blow of the clash when he dropped 'The Gypsy King' in Round 3. Following Fury vs. Ngannou, talks of the former UFC champion facing Deontay Wilder in either a boxing match or an MMA fight have been mentioned.

Eddie Hearn recently shared his thoughts on the pair of heavyweights in an MMA fight and said this:

"I'm not being funny, have you seen [Wilder's] legs? If Francis Ngannou kicked Deontay Wilder's legs, they would literally snap in half. Wilder is a boxer, very dangerous boxer, very exciting boxer, very talented boxer. The money for Francis Ngannou now in boxing, he ain't going back [to MMA]."

Watch the video below from 9:00: