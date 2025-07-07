"It helped me become a hardworking person" - Denice Zamboanga reveals how MMA changed her work ethic and character

The newly crowned ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion, Denice Zamboanga, has credited mixed martial arts with transforming her character and instilling the discipline that ultimately carried her to championship glory.

Ad

The Filipino warrior, who captured undisputed gold following Stamp Fairtex's relinquishment of the belt, reflected on the profound personal development she has experienced throughout her martial arts journey, extending far beyond technical skill acquisition. Denice Zamboanga told Carlo Perruzza when asked about lessons learned during her championship pursuit:

"There's a lot of learning throughout this MMA. First thing is to have discipline in yourself and self-control, something like that."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

This emphasis on discipline aligns with the sacrifices 'The Menace' has previously detailed, including missing family celebrations and wedding ceremonies to maintain her training regimen and competitive focus.

However, it was the transformation in her work ethic that provided the most revealing insight into how martial arts reshaped her fundamental approach to life and competition. Demonstrating remarkable self-awareness about her pre-MMA limitations, she explained:

"And, of course, being hardworking. Before, I'm not that hardworking, but when I became an MMA fighter, it improved me and it helped me become a hardworking person."

Ad

This self-assessment by the atomweight MMA queen adds another layer to her already-inspiring story, showing how martial arts can catalyze personal development rather than simply athletic achievement.

Her journey from being another regular martial artist to an undisputed world champion exemplifies the transformative power of martial arts in developing character traits essential for success in all aspects of life.

Watch her full interview with Carlo Perruzza here:

Ad

Denice Zamboanga eyes a spot at ONE 173 in Tokyo

Denice Zamboanga has graced some of the most iconic cities throughout her ONE Championship campaign, and she wants to add another to her list: ONE 173 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on November 16. Denice Zamboanga told Spin.ph:

"I hope, by God's will, I'll get the chance to compete at ONE 173 in Japan, a beautiful country that loves martial arts and reflects the values we stand for at ONE. It's the birthplace of MMA, and it's also one of my favorite places in the world."

Ad

Two fights have already been confirmed for the promotion's anticipated return to Japan.

In the main event, divisional king Superbon and interim champ Masaaki Noiri square off in a ONE featherweight kickboxing world title unification showdown.

Meanwhile, ONE heavyweight MMA world champion 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane puts his gold on the line in a rematch against Anatoly Malykhin.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for more fight announcements surrounding ONE 173.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.