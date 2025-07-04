"I kept striving for my dream" - Denice Zamboanga discusses the legacy she wants to leave behind

Denice Zamboanga hopes to be remembered not just for her world championship achievements but for her unwavering perseverance through the darkest moments of her martial arts journey.

Ad

'The Menace' ended her wait for world title glory in the world's largest martial arts organization earlier this year when she finished Ukrainian standout Alyona Rassohyna in the second round of their interim world title tiff inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

A possible unification war against Stamp was, unfortunately, put on hold as the Fairtex Training Center affiliate saw her return being delayed due to ongoing rehabilitation sessions.

As a result, Stamp relinquished her spot atop the throne, making Zamboanga the undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Zamboanga, who had a windy road to 26 pounds of gold, is thankful that her patience and dedication have helped her accomplish her dream.

During a recent chat with Carlo Perruzza, she reflected on the deeper message she wants to convey to fans who have supported her through both triumph and adversity.

"I want the people to remember that Denice Zamboanga didn't give up, and she never gave up on her dreams," she shared when asked what legacy she hopes to leave behind.

Ad

"Even she wanted to give up, but Denice Zamboanga tested her faith and almost gave up, but I kept striving for my dream and kept on believing and trusting God to get into my dream."

By sharing her struggles with doubt and the temptation to quit, the T-Rex MMA representative offers hope to anyone facing seemingly insurmountable challenges in pursuit of their dreams.

Ad

Her road to ONE gold serves as proof that unwavering faith and determination can overcome the darkest moments, transforming defeats and setbacks into ultimate victory.

Watch her full interview with Carlo Perruzza here:

Ad

Denice Zamboanga wants to be part of ONE's return to Japan later this year

While Denice Zamboanga hasn't got a clear opponent in mind to start her reign as the atomweight MMA queen, 'The Menace' does have a perfect venue in mind.

The 28-year-old—who is the Philippines' first female MMA world champion— wants to be part of ONE 173 inside the iconic Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Ad

"I hope, by God's will, I'll get the chance to compete at ONE 173 in Japan, a beautiful country that loves martial arts and reflects the values we stand for at ONE," Zamboanga told Spin.ph.

So far, two world title fights have already been confirmed for the promotion's second outing in Japan this year.

In the main event Superbon and Masaaki Noiri tango to determine the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion.

Ad

Before they throw down, 'Reug Reug' Oumar Kane puts his ONE heavyweight MMA world title on the line in a rematch against two-division MMA king Anatoly Malykhin.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.