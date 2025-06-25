"Mixed martial arts is not just fighting" - Denice Zamboanga explains broader responsibility as a world champion

ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga believes her role as a divisional queen extends far beyond competition, viewing herself as an inspirational figure with responsibilities that transcend the Circle.

The Filipina warrior, who claimed the interim crown with a highlight-reel finish of Alyona Rassohyna this past January, has embraced a philosophical understanding of what it means to be a martial artist in the modern era.

"For me, mixed martial arts is not just fighting," Denice Zamboanga told Carlo Perruzza when asked what it means to call herself a martial artist. "You know, it also means like inspiring people, motivating people, and pushing people to do more, pushing themselves forward."

This perspective demonstrated why the T-Rex MMA affiliate—she ascended to the throne last month after Stamp relinquished her title due to a delay in her return—has become such a respected figure within the combat sports realm, as she views her role as an opportunity to impact lives beyond her own competitive success.

'The Menace's' commitment to this broader responsibility has also required significant personal sacrifices throughout her run to 26 pounds of gold, as she detailed the hidden costs of pursuing excellence at the highest level.

"Yeah, of course. From the first, from the very first, the day I started MMA since I resigned from my work, I told myself this is my career, this is my life now," she continued when asked about persevering through challenges.

Watch her performance vs Rassohyna below:

Denice Zamboanga details the sacrifices she's made on her way to world title glory

Denice Zamboanga's sacrifices don't only include the hours spent refining her craft or the sleepless nights she had to endure in the lead-up to her fights.

Denice Zamboanga also spent significant time away from her family and missed some milestone celebrations to keep her goal in check.

"So I'll do everything, like all the sacrifices, even if I stay away from my family. Sometimes I skip some of the birthday celebrations, some weddings, just to get into my dream, get into my goal," Zamboanga said in the same interview.

"Some people think, 'Oh, you're - it's too easy because you can control your time or something,' but it's still discipline and hard work," she added.

This combination of personal sacrifice and philosophical depth has truly shaped Denice Zamboanga into a world champion who understands that her influence extends far beyond what unfolds on fight night.

Her reign is only just getting started, and if she continues to walk the talk, there will undoubtedly be many more who will take a page off Zamboanga's inspiring journey in their respective lives or careers.

Denice Zamboanga currently rides an active four-fight winning streak in ONE Championship. Her interim world title win over Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27 was the most recent of the lot. Overall, 'The Menace' is 12-2 in her career.

Watch her full interview with Carlo Perruzza here:

