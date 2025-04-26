Denice Zamboanga prioritizes faith and family during her days off: “Don’t put any other things in my schedule”

When Denice Zamboanga isn't training at the gym or performing in the cage, she fills her days with faith and family.

Zamboanga has emerged as one of the best atomweight fighters on the planet, capturing the ONE interim atomweight MMA world championship via a vicious second-round TKO over Alyona Rassohyna at ONE 170 in January.

Next, she'll look to turn that interim title into undisputed gold when she meets the division's reigning queen, Stamp Fairtex, on August 1 in The Mile High City—Denver, Colorado—at ONE 173.

Speaking with Atleta Filipina ahead of her anticipated return to the Circle this summer, Zamboanga offered some insight into how she spends her days away from the fight game.

"For me, my dream rest day is spending time with my family," Zamboanga said. "And of course, every time I have a rest day, I really dedicate it to the Lord. My Sunday is for the Lord. I don’t put any other things in my schedule. My Sunday is really for Lord and family."

Denice Zamboanga is preparing for the biggest fight of her life at ONE 173

Denice Zamboanga has won her last four bouts inside the Circle, including her highlight-reel performance against Rassohyna earlier this year.

That has put her on a collision course with Stamp, the reigning ONE atomweight MMA world champion.

Though 'The Menace' has earned some big wins against big talent, including Jihin Radzuan, Mei Yamaguchi, Julie Mezabarba, and Lin Heqin, she's never faced an opponent as dangerous as Stamp.

Asked about her preparation for a clash with ONE's only three-sport champion, Zamboanga said:

"For me, just preparing for that unification bout. This is my biggest fight ever in my life."

For more details on ONE 173 on Friday, August 1 in Denver, Colorado, visit ONE Championship’s official website and stay up to date via the promotion’s social media channels.

