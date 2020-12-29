It would be an 'honour' for Charles Oliveira to fight the winner of McGregor vs Poirier II

UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira has noted that it would be an honor for him to fight the winner of McGregor vs Poirier II.

Taking to his official Twitter account, Charles Oliveira sent out a tweet regarding his desire to fight the winner of the upcoming UFC 257 matchup between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

'Do Bronx' put forth the tweet in response to another tweet that mentioned Dustin Poirier's praise for the former. Additionally, Oliveira's tweet also addressed the UFC 257 fight:

“Thanks 4 the kind words @DustinPoirier! Hearing this from a fighter with your status motivates me 2 keep the hard work, always looking 2 be ready 4 the challenges. Good luck next January, and with all due respect it would be a honour 4 me face the winner of the UFC 257 main event.”

Dustin Poirier had previously praised Charles Oliveira

Dustin Poirier will face Conor McGregor in a pivotal lightweight bout that will headline the UFC 257 fight card on January 23, 2021.

Their first fight was contested at featherweight and took place in September of 2014. Conor McGregor dominated that bout and won via first-round TKO.

On that note, Poirier recently spoke to BT Sport on a myriad of topics, including his views on Charles Oliveira's rise to the lightweight division's upper echelons. Poirier had words of high praise for Oliveira:

"Lightweight is getting more interesting now with Charles Oliveira looking incredible. He's a long-time vet. He's got a lot to prove. He's paid his dues, and it's paying off." (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Charles Oliveira has been lobbying for a UFC lightweight title shot

A long-time competitor in the UFC, Charles Oliveira has experienced several ups and downs in his MMA career. The 31-year-old has been competing in the sport of MMA since 2008 and fought under the UFC banner since 2010.

Having secured an impressive unanimous decision victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 256 earlier this month, Charles Oliveira has been lobbying for a shot at the UFC lightweight title ever since.

Following the end of the fight, Tony Ferguson and Charles Oliveira did the lap of honour and shared a moment of respect in the Octagon 🙌#UFC265 pic.twitter.com/cefzGH3hFV — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) December 13, 2020

The UFC lightweight title is currently held by Khabib Nurmagomedov, who retired from MMA in October 2020 but is yet to be stripped of his title by the UFC.

The consensus in the MMA community is that either the McGregor vs. Poirier UFC 257 matchup would ultimately be promoted as a fight for the vacant UFC lightweight belt, or the winner of this fight could face Charles Oliveira for the vacant belt later on in 2021.

Would you like to see Charles Oliveira face the winner of Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier?