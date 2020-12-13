Charles Oliveira goes full 'Khabib' on Tony Ferguson to win dominantly at UFC 256

Charles Oliveira proved that he is among the Lightweight elite, outclassing Tony Ferguson over three rounds to gain a unanimous decision victory. Here is how it played out:

Round 1: Charles Oliveira started with a vicious leg kick to Tony Ferguson. Charles Oliveira caught him soon after and proceeded to charge aggressively, but Tony Ferguson responded with a good jab. Tony Ferguson slipped, allowing Charles Oliveira to slam him down. The Brazilian tried to make a transition but was stuck in that spot. He started to get aggressive, but Tony Ferguson was holding onto his back. Charles Oliveira got Tony Ferguson locked in an armbar and was seconds away from a submission before the bell saved El Cucuy.

Round 2: A damaged Tony Ferguson didn't bother throwing the left hand, which was clearly damaged. Charles Oliveira went for a leg kick and got a takedown. Charles Oliveira got busted open from an illegal up kick and the referee called a time out.

They continued in the same position and Charles Oliveira was continuing to dominate Tony Ferguson on top. El Cucuy was trying to get out of the position, but by that time, Charles Oliveira already had ground control for over six minutes. Charles Oliveira wasn't in the best position to end the round, but it was another dominant round for the Brazilian Charles Oliveira.

Round 3: Tony Ferguson moved forward knowing that he needed a finish to get the victory. Charles Oliveira moved without any issues, throwing leg kicks. Tony Ferguson threw a kick but Charles Oliveira picked him up and slammed him with ease.

Charles Oliveira made incredible transitions, making it look far easier than it had a right to be against an opponent like Ferguson. Charles Oliveira went for a triangle choke, but Tony Ferguson managed to escape.

However, it was clear then that Charles Oliveira was outclassing El Cucuy. Tony Ferguson tried to go for a D'Arce choke, but Charles Oliveira did well to get back top position.

The final minute of the fight went the same way with Oliveira dominating the position, and the bell rang.

Charles Oliveira raised his arms, proud of the biggest victory of his career.

Result: Charles Oliveira defeated Tony Ferguson via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)

Was it a Charles Oliveira masterclass or Tony Ferguson's decline?

Charles Oliveira called for a title shot and stated that he will be watching the Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier fight closely in January. He expects to face the winner of that fight.

Charles Oliviera praised Tony Ferguson, calling him a "champion". He said that he knew Tony Ferguson wouldn't tap out.

A lot will be spoken about whether the performance was due to Tony Ferguson's decline. However, it appeared to be more of rising talent having improved drastically over the last ten fights.