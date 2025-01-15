“It hurts just to watch” - Fans feel the pain watching the most vicious knockouts from ONE 170’s hard-hitting superstars

ONE Championship has assembled an impressive roster of hard-hitting superstars for ONE 170 -- its first numbered event of the year. Fans are expecting a top-notch offering and cannot wait to see the fighters do their thing come fight night.

The promotion will host ONE 170 on Jan. 24 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. It will feature three world title fights as well as a host of other explosive MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling matches.

Headlining the contest is the featherweight Muay Thai world title rematch between reigning champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and the division's kickboxing king Superbon in an all-champion clash. Serving as the co-main event is the battle of contenders Nico Carrillo and Nabil Anane for the interim bantamweight Muay Thai belt,

Also defending his world title is ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade against South Korean Kwon Won il.

ONE Championship spotlighted its A-1 cast for ONE 170 in a video post on Instagram for fans to have a better appreciation of what is in store.

Fans were left impressed by the number of superstars gathering for ONE 170 and shared their thoughts about it in the comments section. One fan moved to predict what is set to take place in the marquee event, saying:

"Permanent damage incoming hahahaa it hurts just to watch 🥶".

"Brooo the whole cards sick".

Other superstars present at ONE 170 include Seksan Or Kwanmuang, Jo Nattawut, Bampara Kouyate, Johan Ghazali, Johan Estupinan, Sinsamut Klinmee and Freddie Haggerty. Also featured is the return of BJJ legend Marcelo Garcia, who is unretiring to compete in an openweight submission grappling match.

ONE 170 is available on the ONE YouTube channel and Facebook (geo-restrictions may apply) as well as on watch.ONEFC.com.

Superbon says he is expecting to better compete against Tawanchai in rematch at ONE 170

Superbon bowed to Tawanchai PK Saenchai by majority decision in their first encounter for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai belt in December 2023 but does not see that happening in their rematch at ONE 170 on Jan. 24.

The Thai superstar sounded the warning in an interview with ONE Championship, underscoring that in the rematch he has a better grip on his Muay Thai game unlike last time around.

He said:

"It had been a long time since I fought in Muay Thai. Eigth years, 10 years, most of the time I fought in kickboxing, the first time, everything wasn't perfect. But the next time, I will be perfect."

At ONE 170, Superbon will try to become a two-sport ONE world champion on the heels of recently being elevated as featherweight kickboxing king from being the interim champ.

