“It is what it is” - Nabil Anane won’t turn down a Jonathan Haggerty super fight once get gets undisputed Muay Thai gold at ONE 172 

Nabil Anane has yet to step inside the Circle for the biggest fight of his career, yet he's already interested in an intriguing possibility if he comes away victorious in Japan.

The ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion will face off against Superlek Kiatmoo9 in a unification match for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang at the iconic Saitama Super Arena on Sunday.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Anane said he wouldn't turn down a potential super fight against ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty if ONE Championship decides to pursue that option.

Nabil Anane said:

"Why not? If ONE Championship proposes it and if I have the belt, I cannot say no. It is what it is."

Anane has been on a strong run of form since he fell short in his ONE Championship debut in June 2023.

Since that defeat, Anane racked up six straight wins culminating in a stunning first-round knockout of Nico Carrillo for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title at ONE 170 in January.

Anane now has a chance to not only secure undisputed gold, but the opportunity to exact revenge on the man who dealt him his only defeat in ONE Championship.

Superlek, who also holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title, gave Anane a rude welcome to ONE Championship when he folded the 6-foot-4 phenom in the first round of their ONE Friday Fights 22 showdown.

ONE 172 marks ONE Championship's return to Japan and is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Nabil Anane embraces underdog mentality ahead of world title rematch against Superlek

Nabil Anane's first fight against Superlek Kiatmoo9 certainly had its pressures, but his rematch against the Thai megastar upped that intensity tenfold.

The Thai-Algerian rising star could achieve the unthinkable and beat Superlek for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title in Japan, but it's a job that's easier said than done.

In the same interview with the South China Morning Post, Anane said he's the clear underdog heading into his world title unification match against Superlek.

Anane, though, gladly took that mantle heading into ONE 172.

"Yes, because I've lost once. Now, it's my revenge. I'm the underdog, for sure."

Watch Anane's entire interview below:

