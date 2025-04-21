"It isn't Jon Jones" - MMA fans react as Tom Aspinall shares cryptic update about upcoming fight

MMA fans worldwide have taken note of Tom Aspinall's recent update about his next fight. The majority of them voiced their dissatisfaction with the UFC for delaying the official announcement.

Ad

Since becoming the interim heavyweight champion, Aspinall has consistently called out Jon Jones for a title unification bout, but 'Bones' continues to reject the Brit, claiming that the fight would have no meaningful impact on his career. However, per UFC CEO Dana White and Aspinall, the two heavyweights will square off at some point this year.

In a recent YouTube video, Aspinall stated that he held talks with the UFC brass and requested that his fans wait for the official announcement. Combat sports news outlet Championship Rounds took to X and posted the reigning champion's remarks, which read:

Ad

Trending

''I know everyone wants fight news...but I do know what's happening. I have had meetings with the UFC as we know. I have been sworn to secrecy for a little bit. So stay tuned, stay up with the channels, stay up with the UFC channels of course as always, as you guys always do. But there will be news coming, hopefully very, very soon. But if you're ask me, I can't give the answer right now. But stay tuned, it's coming, it's coming.''

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans soon rushed to the comments section of the post to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Can tell from the tone of voice that it isn't Jon Jones''

Another one stated:

''Just another episode of duck tales, stay tuned''

Other fans wrote:

''They've been saying this and nothing happens''

''Tom has been c*cked by Dana and Jon. That big dosser said ‘I know were I stand now’. What’s that supposed to mean? Don’t worry fellas there will be “news coming soon” in 2026 stay tuned''

Ad

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions. [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Chael Sonnen shares positive update on potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall fight

MMA fans are eagerly waiting for the UFC to announce a title unification bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall. However, there hasn't been one yet.

Ad

In a recent interview with CombatTalksUK at WrestleMania, Chael Sonnen claimed that an official announcement would be made soon, saying:

''Yes, [Jones-Aspinall will be announced soon], Jones and Aspinall is done, it's actually contrary to the media --- the athletes have agreed --- the company doesn't have a date yet. Jon Jones never backed down from that fight, that is not accurate. That was misreported."

Ad

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.