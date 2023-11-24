“It was just good” – Sage Northcutt raves about Mikey Musumeci’s ‘incredible’ victory over Shinya Aoki

On his return to competition after a four-year absence, ‘Super’ Sage Northcutt utilized a side of his game that fans aren’t accustomed to seeing.

Proving that he has continued to develop as a martial artist during his time away from the Circle, the Evolve MMA and Team Alpha Male representative has been working on his grappling skills.

Submitting Ahmed Mujtaba in under a minute via heel hook, Northcutt has gone from being a predominant striker to an all-rounder.

The American is also a fan of watching some of the best in the world showcase their craft in submission grappling.

During a recent interview, he spoke about the latest victory that ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci racked up at ONE Fight Night 15.

He told The MMA Superfan that he got great satisfaction from watching a true master at work:

“In his submission grappling clash against Shinya Aoki, to get the finish, man it was just good. I think Mikey's Mikey's submission grappling is incredible.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can rewatch all the action from ONE Fight Night 15 via the free event replay.

Sage Northcutt paid specific interest to this contest for one reason

Sage Northcutt isn’t just a fan of watching Musumeci at work, he tuned into this match-up to also watch and study his opponent.

MMA legend and pioneer Shinya Aoki was originally set to welcome Northcutt back to competition two years before his eventual return.

The fight was unfortunately canceled due to Northcutt suffering lasting effects from Covid-19.

Since his return earlier this year, he has spoken about wanting to finally face Aoki hence why he would have watched on closely as the grappling icon went toe-to-toe with Musumeci earlier this year.

Fingers crossed that this match-up can be put together early next year so that the score can finally be settled.