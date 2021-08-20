"It just shows the impact that I'm having on this sport" - Jake Paul on receiving attention from MMA fans

Jake Paul made his professional boxing debut in January 2020 and has amassed a 3-0 undefeated record thus far. The YouTube megastar gained notoriety in the realm of combat sports with KO/TKO wins over the likes of former NBA player Nate Robinson and retired MMA star Ben Askren.

‘The Problem Child’ has proven to be a polarizing figure in the MMA community. Jake Paul has consistently challenged top-tier MMA fighters to fight him in the boxing ring.

Paul was at the UFC 261 event in April. It was one of the biggest MMA events of the year, and Paul managed to grab the attention of the fans in attendance. Chants of “F**k Jake Paul” rang through the arena while UFC 261 was underway. Paul was also involved in a confrontation with an MMA legend at the event.

During an interview with ESPN MMA’s Marc Raimondi, Jake Paul was asked for his views on the reaction he received from the MMA fans at UFC 261. Paul responded by stating:

“Oh, wow! Like, I never knew that I was gonna be a conductor of an orchestra. That was really my sentiment. It’s like these people are giving me exactly what I want. This is why I came here; is to stir up and cause a commotion. I made a whole TikTok about it, like, ‘Hmm…I just knocked out Ben Askren. The MMA community hates me. What should I do? Pi** them off more or be quiet?’ And I was like, ‘Pi** them off more’."

"And then it like, shows my whole trip to the fight – And then them going all crazy in the stands. And so, I love stuff like that. I love being the villain, and I love just, entertainment, man. These guys are fighting in the ring, trying to kill each other, and people are chanting at me? It just shows the impact that I’m having on this sport.”

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul (left); Tyron Woodley (right)

Many in the fight game believe that Jake Paul’s upcoming fight will be his toughest challenge yet, as he faces former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in a professional boxing match.

The Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley matchup will headline the fight card that’ll take place at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio on August 29th, 2021.

