"It kept a lot of people alive" - Doctor slams Joe Rogan for "willful, belligerent ignorance" about healthcare over criticism against Anthony Fauci

A doctor has lashed out at Joe Rogan for what he called “willful, belligerent ignorance” during episode #2277 of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE). With actor Woody Harrelson serving as the guest, the conversation turned to Robert Kennedy Jr. and his book, The Real Anthony Fauci, which critiques the legacy of immunologist Anthony Fauci.

Fauci, known for his nearly four-decade tenure as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and as a former presidential advisor, has received recognition for his contributions to global AIDS relief, including the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008.

Rogan recounted reading Kennedy’s book and questioned the lack of legal repercussions for its controversial claims about Fauci’s handling of the AIDS crisis:

"I read his [Kennedy's] book and I was like, 'If this book isn't real, why isn't he getting sued? If it's not real? If all these things he's saying about Anthony Fauci during the AIDS crisis, if that's not true, why is he not getting sued?' I would sue the f*ck out of him if he lied about me and said I was vaccinating foster kids with experimental drugs that were killing them. I would sue you, if that was not true."

In response, a doctor who worked in an inpatient AIDS unit in 1994 criticized Rogan’s remarks:

"I worked on an inpatient AIDS unit in 1994. AZT was all we had. It kept a lot of people alive for a lot longer than they would otherwise have had. Joe Rogan and Woody Harrelson exhibit a willful, belligerent ignorance I find hard to comprehend. It's like they love being stupid. And wrong."

Joe Rogan believes RFK Jr. could help in potential improvements to U.S. pharmaceutical industry

Joe Rogan has voiced strong support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as a potential reformer for the U.S. pharmaceutical industry. During the aforementioned episode with Woody Harrelson, Rogan criticized a system he described as "totally corrupt,” claiming that drug trials and approvals are manipulated for monetary gain.

Recounting a previous discussion with an anonymous source, Rogan alleged that the current system routinely greenlights potentially harmful drugs due to industry biases. He argued that Kennedy’s involvement could introduce much-needed accountability and rigor into scientific studies, ensuring that only safe and effective medications reach consumers.

Rogan said:

"It's all rigged ... It's fully, completely, totally corrupt. And if anything Bobby [RFK Jr.] can do it's make sure that we have valid studies."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:38:25):

