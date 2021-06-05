'It is a legalized bank robbery' - Floyd Mayweather explains why he's fighting Logan Paul 

Floyd Mayweather is not just a world-class boxer but a very shrewd businessman. While fans often question his recent decisions to fight people who didn't originally belong from the world of boxing, Mayweather clearly knows what he is doing and will continue to do so as long as it rakes in the revenue.

Floyd Mayweather recently shared a video clip on Twitter explaining why he's fighting Logan Paul. Mayweather says he believes in working smart. The undefeated boxer knows that his fight against Logan will likely be one-sided. Mayweather even compared the fight to a legal bank robbery because he is getting paid a huge sum of money to face the YouTuber.

"I believe in working smart and not hard. So if it's something easy like this, a legalized bank robbery, I got to do it. I have to do it," said Mayweather.

Come to think of it, who would pass on the opportunity to bag an easy win and also make millions of dollars while they're at it? Mayweather is 50-0 in his career with wins against the biggest names in boxing history. His opponent Logan Paul is yet to win a single fight in his professional career and has just one pro-fight under his belt. It's easy to predict the outcome of this fight.

How much money will Floyd Mayweather make from the Logan Paul fight?

In a recent interaction with TMZ sports, Floyd Mayweather spoke about how these crossover boxing matches earn him a whopping amount of money for relatively 'easy work'. He revealed that he made $350 million to fight UFC star Conor McGregor back in 2017.

Mayweather also said that he would get somewhere around $50-100 million for the upcoming fight against Logan Paul.

"It was crazy. I was able to cross over. I was the first one to cross over with boxing and MMA, and for the McGregor fight, you know, of course that was lucrative. I was able to make 350 million in like 20-28 minutes... For the build-up so far [for the Logan Paul fight], I have made somewhere upwards of 30 million. Between 50 and 100... Not bad, not bad for the Mayweather zone," said Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather from 2010-2020:



10 fights: 10-0, 2 KO’s

1,833 Punches Landed

43% Overall Connect Pct.

$499,181.67 per landed punch pic.twitter.com/rfVMCVb6JB — Dan Canobbio (@DanCanobbio) June 4, 2021

