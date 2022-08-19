"It lets me operate independently" - Louis C.K. tells Joe Rogan about releasing Fourth of July on his own website

In episode #1859 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), the renowned podcaster hosted comedians Louis C.K. and Joe List. During his appearance, C.K. revealed that his film Fourth of July has been released on his own website, louisck.com, rather than on other popular OTT platforms.

The comedian stated that releasing the film on his website helps him work independently outside the complex profit-driven algorithms of other OTT giants:

"That's just the way it has been between me and my fans on the website, I put stuff out once in a while. It's at a price that just gets just enough for me to get some profit and get the money back, you know. So it lets me operate independently and it's outside of the kind of algorithmic... The thing is that those platforms depend on the algorithmic plugin and it's a very different model."

Fourth of July is available at louisck.com for $15. The purchase grants viewers a five-year streaming license and one year of download rights for the property.

The movie stars American comedian Joe List. Fourth of July is the tale of a recovering alcoholic and the hilarities that unravel when he meets his family during their annual Fourth of July vacation.

Louis C.K. discusses his take on social media trolls with Joe Rogan

In the #1859 of JRE, Louis C.K. told Joe Rogan that comedians should not take into consideration the words of social media trolls who were not a part of their show. C.K. explained that only a comedian’s audience has the right to generate a genuine reaction:

"I have to keep that clean, that its about me and them [the audience]. If I read something by somebody who didn't come to the show, who doesn't go to comedy shows, who is reacting to something that was written about a show [by a] person who wrote it to get clicks... and says this was a bad show and some body then tweets, 'yeah fu*k that guy' and I'm letting that person outweigh the rights of my audience? its irresponsible."

The 54-year-old further explained that comedians should never read such social media comments.

Louis C.K. is scheduled to perform sixteen more standup shows this year, through August to November. Tickets for the shows can be obtained through exit.com. The comedian's next show will be at the Lowell Auditorium, Massachusetts on August 19.

