"It was like watching walmart brand WWE" - Fans wholeheartedly agree with Colin Jost's one-liner roast of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson on SNL

Colin Jost recently made a hilarious remark about the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson matchup, claiming that their contest bored everyone. Jost's comments elicited reactions from fans worldwide, with many agreeing with the American Comedian.

Tyson took on Paul in an eight-round heavyweight showdown at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas this past Friday. Although many anticipated a fierce fight, the fight ended up being dull because neither boxer did much harm to the other as it went to the distance.

During a recent episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL), Jost mocked Paul and Tyson for failing to offer fans a thrilling contest. A fan page named chejostupdate shared the SNL host's remarks on Instagram, where he was seen saying:

''Last night, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson teamed up to defeat everyone watching.''

Check out Colin Jost's comments below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan made fun of the Paul vs. Tyson matchup, writing:

''It was like watching walmart brand WWE''

Another fan agreed with Jost's mockery, writing:

''Very accurate description of what has actually happened.''

Other fans wrote:

''Mike Tyson did a big disservice to himself and all his fans. He certainly was told to take it the distance and it’s sad to think that if he wouldn’t have listened and knocked him out in the first, he would have had much more respect but he needed the money and did what they told him. Sad choice Mike.''

''There were two great undercard’s so not a total loss, the actual broadcast in general was trash the language, the locker room peach, clip was completely unnecessary and never should have happed!! Terrible live broadcast!''

Check out more reactions below:

Screenshots courtesy: Fan reactions to chejostupdate's Instagram post

Artur Beterbiev reiterates his callout to Jake Paul

Jake Paul squared off against Mike Tyson in a boxing match and secured a unanimous decision win. Many in the combat sports community were unhappy with the contest, including Artur Beterbiev, who bashed Paul in his social media posts.

Beterbiev doubled down on his callout and stated that the time has come for Paul to face some actual contenders. In a post on X, he wrote:

''After four years it's time to have serious challenges. Didn't notice your acceptance or rejection. So what are we gonna do?"

Notably, Paul's most difficult challenge came against Tyson Fury's brother Tommy Fury, who defeated him by a split decision.

