"It'll be a different story" - Reece McLaren promises to flip the script in Danny Kingad, Yuya Wakamatsu rematches

Fourth-ranked ONE flyweight MMA contender Reece McLaren is looking to return to the win column on May 3 at ONE Fight Night 22, where he faces the fifth-ranked divisional fighter Hu Yong in an all-important fight.

Before they exchange powerful strikes inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Reece McLaren had an interview with ONE Championship and talked about his plan to avenge his losses to Danny Kingad and Yuya Wakamatsu, who are both higher in the rankings than him.

The 32-year-old Australian MMA star claimed:

"I know I've definitely improved since that one, and he's definitely improved since that one. But yeah, I feel new tactics, new me. It'll be a different story for both of them."

This statement doesn't necessarily mean that he is looking past his upcoming 28-year-old Chinese opponent. After all, the 'Wolf Warrior' currently rides a three-fight win streak and boasts a solid ONE Championship record of eight wins and one loss.

Reece McLaren says that switching to CMBT Training Centre has already improved his MMA arsenal

Reece McLaren now trains and prepares full-time at the CMBT Training Centre, and he claimed that he has already made a significant improvement in his MMA skills since making the move to the Varsity Lakes, Australia-based gym.

The 32-year-old athlete is certain that fight fans will see these refinements to his game on fight night against Hu.

Speaking of Hu, McLaren also said that he's going to be careful of his powerful overhand right punch, which already victimized several other fighters in the promotion, because according to him, the Fighting Bros Club-affiliated fighter is throwing the sink whenever he attempts them.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live in U.S. primetime on May 3 free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America. The card will emanate inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.