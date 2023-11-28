“It'll be f***ing stupid” – Liam Harrison admits it will be crazy to fight Jonathan Haggerty right away after serious knee injury

Things got heated last year between fellow Englishmen Liam Harrison and Jonathan Haggerty following a verbal back-and-forth online. Considering there’s evidently no love lost between these compatriots, ONE fans have clamored for a dream Brit-on-Brit civil war between the two fiery strikers.

However, given Harrison’s current physical condition, he’s no longer targeting an immediate showdown with ‘The General’.

‘Hitman’, after all, has just fully recovered from a grueling ACL injury he sustained against Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 last year.

Following a lengthy recovery period, Harrison will make his long-awaited return at ONE Fight Night 18: Superlek vs. Mahmoudi on Prime Video on January 12, 2024.

When asked if he still wants a piece of Haggerty during an interview with the South China Morning Post, Harrison said he has no delusions about beating the double champ in his current state.

“I'm f***ing old now, and it's not really f****ing in my best interest at the minute to be coming back off a horrible knee injury trying to get me back in shape and then jumping in going ‘Yeah let me fight him [Jonathan Haggerty]. It'll be f***ing stupid, you know what I mean?”

Liam Harrison’s full attention will be on John Lineker

While Lineker will be making his Muay Thai debut in January, Harrison won’t take him lightly by any means.

The former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, after all, is arguably one of the most fearsome power punchers in combat sports history, with 18 of his 37 career wins coming by knockout.

In the same interview, Harrison raved about ‘Hands of Stone’s ridiculous fight-ending capabilities:

“Yeah most likely [Lineker will struggle against me], but like it only takes one slip in those gloves and he can f***king turn your lights out, which will make it exciting. It’ll be fun this.”

ONE Fight Night 18 is available live on US Primetime, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America

Watch the full SCMP MMA interview below: