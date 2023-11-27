“He can f***ing turn your lights out” – Liam Harrison knows one mistake is all it takes for John Lineker to apply finishing touch

Liam Harrison has had to wait a long time to finally return to the circle, but he has been given one hell of a matchup to mark his comeback.

At ONE Fight Night 18, he will face former ONE bantamweight world champion John Lineker, who will be stepping into Muay Thai for the very first time.

The Leeds native expects to be able to dominate the contest, as you would expect with all of his high-level striking experience that makes him a veteran of the sport. That being said, he knows the clear danger that his upcoming opponent presents and that makes this fight exciting for him.

Liam Harrison previewed the fight and stated why he is raring to go during an interview with the South China Morning Post:

“Yeah most likely [Lineker will struggle against me], but like it only takes one slip in those gloves and he can f***king turn your lights out, which will make it exciting. It’ll be fun this.”

Watch the full interview below:

Liam Harrison can’t afford one single mistake in his next fight

As he stated in the interview, Liam Harrison is well aware that he can’t afford to underestimate his next opponent despite the difference in striking experience. They don’t call John Lineker ‘Hands of Stone’ for nothing and a lot of opponents have found that out the hard way.

The Brazilian's fight against Kim Jae Woong in August is a perfect example of his threat. Despite losing the majority of the contest, he still put his opponent away with seconds left on the clock to seal the victory.

With 18 wins by knockout on his pro MMA record, the former ONE bantamweight world champion is one of the hardest hitters to ever step foot inside the circle and that one punch power demands a lot of respect.