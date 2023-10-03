John Lineker ready to welcome Liam Harrison back to the Circle once he heals up: “I really respect him”

John Lineker is more than ready to put his striking skills to the test against British Muay Thai icon Liam Harrison.

ONE Fight Night 14 saw ‘Hands of Stone’ score his second-straight victory in a high-stakes scrap with Team Lakay standout Stephen Loman. The victory solidified John Lineker’s spot as the top-ranked contender in the bantamweight MMa division and will likely put him in pole position for another shot at the division’s reigning ONE world champion, Fabricio Andrade.

“I’m feeling really good,” Lineker told the South China Morning Post following his big win. “I couldn’t feel better. After this victory, I’m feeling really really happy.”

Before potentially receiving another crack at Fabricio Andrade, John Lineker has his sights set on welcoming back one-time ONE world title challenger Liam Harrison. ‘The Hitman’ was slated to take on Lineker in a special rules striking match in his long-awaited return to the Circle, but was unable to get a medical clearance for undergoing knee surgery earlier this year.

Asked about competing with Liam Harrison in a striking super fight, ‘Hands of Stone’ said:

“Yes I saw it, and I’m really excited to fight Liam Harrison in the same rules. I really respect him. I know he’s a phenomenal fighter. But in boxing, we’re going to box it out.”

Harrison’s return to the Circle is still yet to be determined, but with ‘The Hitman’ looking like his old self in a series of training videos on social media, it won’t be long before we see him stepping back into the cage to make one more run at the bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Harrison's return to the Circle is still yet to be determined, but with 'The Hitman' looking like his old self in a series of training videos on social media, it won't be long before we see him stepping back into the cage to make one more run at the bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

