Liam Harrison recalls how Muay Thai for him was ‘love at first sight’ 

At 37-years old, Liam Harrison and his love of striking is as strong as ever.

Continuing to compete at a high level, constantly evolving as a martial artist, and sharing his knowledge and experience with young fighters that are looking to follow in his footsteps, he has dedicated his life to striking.

Though he has been forced to work on recovering from the injuries that he suffered at ONE on Prime Video 1 in August last year, not even a significant setback can keep him out of the gym.

With over 100 fights under his belt, he strives to constantly improve and continue putting on great contests for the fans.

With over 20 years of competition already behind him, Harrison reflected on his career to date during a recent interview with LastBSTN.

Speaking about his early days in the sport, Liam Harrison told the story of how he got started in Muay Thai in the first place, a moment that would shape his life permanently:

“My cousin Andy [Howson], who’s also a former world champion, he brought me down here. And I was only like 13, and I just fell in love with it straight away. The first time I sparred, about two to three weeks in, that’s when I really got hooked. So yeah, it was love at first sight for me.”

The Brit is far from done in ONE Championship either, setting his sights on a huge all-British clash with ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty once he recovers from injury.

Watch the full interview below:

Poll : 0 votes