“It’ll mean the world” - Jonathan Di Bella on the magnitude of striking gold against Sam-A at Saitama Super Arena

For Jonathan Di Bella, winning a ONE world championship will be sweeter the second time around, especially since it'll happen inside an arena synonymous with combat sports greatness.

The former strawweight kickboxing kingpin will look to secure the division's interim crown at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang against the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao on March 23.

Apart from the chance to reclaim 26 pounds of gold, Di Bella is extremely grateful for the opportunity to perform inside the hallowed grounds of Japan's historic Saitama Super Arena.

The Italian-Canadian striker told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview:

“It’ll mean the world to win against Sam-A, a legend, in that arena, in Japan. You know, winning a world title against him, that’s a dream come true.”

Jonathan Di Bella has fought in big stages before but admits the allure of Saitama Super Arena hits different for him. After all, some of the finest strikers to have ever lived all performed in this incredible venue over the years.

Now, it's the 28-year-old's turn to leave a lasting imprint inside the renowned proving ground against a fellow former world champion with sights on returning to the mountaintop.

We'll soon find out who will leave Japan with his hand raised and 26 pounds of gold back in his possession at ONE 172.

Jonathan Di Bella honored to get his 'dream fight' against Sam-A

Jonathan Di Bella will get to cross off two things on his bucket list at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang.

Apart from finally performing at Saitama Super Arena, Di Bella will also get to tussle with the former strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, Sam-A.

The Team Di Bella Kickboxing star told ONE:

"It is a dream fight of mine. When I signed with ONE, he was a champion, and my goal was to fight him. I've been watching him forever."

The star-studded ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang will air live via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

