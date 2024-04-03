  • home icon
  • “It’ll be a ticket to the title shot” – Kulabdam says knocking out Nong-O will open new doors for his promising career

By Duane Lucas Pascua
Modified Apr 03, 2024
Muay Thai star Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai
Muay Thai superstar Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai is set to face Thai legend and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5. This bout will be the most high-profile one for 'The Left Meteorite' under the ONE Championship banner.

Coming off three straight KO/TKO wins in ONE, Kulabdam seeks to notch another against the living legend, who is on a two-fight losing streak. On what a KO win over Nong-O means for 'The Left Meteorite', he told ONE:

“Knocking out Nong-O is really important for me because it’ll be a ticket to the title shot.”

If the 25-year-old star does finish the living legend, that would be a sure ticket to a world title shot. That would be four straight KO wins with a former world champion on top of it. It's going to be hard to deny Kulabdam a crack at Jonathan Haggerty then.

Kulabdam feels honored to face his 'idol' Nong-O in the ring

Despite his bad intentions toward his opponent on fight night, 'The Left Meteorite' sees great honor in locking horns with the great Nong-O on Friday. On why he looks up to the Thai icon, 'The Left Meteorite' told ONE:

“To fight with Nong-O means a lot to me because he’s my idol. I love his style. I respect his discipline and the way he takes care of his body. He is old, but he can still fight. I’m happy to have a chance to fight with my idol.”

They say the best way to honor your idol is to beat him. It's a grand way of showing him that his greatness inspired people so much that their greatness surpassed his. We'll see if the youngster honors the icon by knocking him out - or perhaps the old horse has one more highlight reel left in him. Tune in to find out.

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.

