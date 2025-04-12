“It was a lot of work” - Dante Leon shares how he balances time between being a gym owner, coach, and professional grappler 

There's is hectic, and there is Dante Leon's schedule, which was borderline impossible.

Ad

Before he was out there winning world titles, he was running his jiu-jitsu gym, coaching up to four classes a day, and still finding time to train and keep himself at peak condition. The physical demand must have been immense, but somehow, he pulled it off.

Leading up to his upcoming world title tilt at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, Leon took the time to sit down with ONE Championship in a candid interview. He reminisced about managing his new gym while training for a world title match.

Ad

Trending

“It’s been a cool kind of experience," he said. "When I first started with the jiu-jitsu gym, I was not only an owner, but I was teaching up to four classes a day. So, actually, I won a world title in 2019. I was teaching an average of three classes a day. I was teaching 15 classes a week, and it was a lot of work."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

“A lot of drama and bulls**t” - Dante Leon says grapplers must stay clear of unnecessary stress to achieve growth

Some people would argue about having hands in too many pots, but for Dante Leon, all the hard work has been well worth it. He has since become a two-time IBJJF No-Gi world champion, Adamas Jiu Jitsu has grown to a population of hundreds across three branches. If it all goes well, he might be adding the ONE welterweight submission grappling world title to his collection.

Ad

If you ask Leon, building a good environment around him has been key to his successes. During the aforementioned interview, he said:

"I think the main thing is developing an environment that you truly like to be in. A lot of jiu-jitsu gyms have a lot of drama and have a lot of bulls*** attached to them, and have a lot of, kinda like social clubs, kinda like high school, and people’s feelings get hurt, and all kinds of things are done and said."

Dante Leon will go up against Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, available for free with an active Prime Video subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.