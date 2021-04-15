"It doesn't make sense" - Why Dan Hooker isn't hoping to fight Conor McGregor after two straight losses

Dan Hooker has explained why a fight between him and Conor McGregor doesn't make sense at the moment. While The Hangman admitted that he would take the fight out of his own interest, he believes it's a silly bout for McGregor to accept.

During his interview with Submission Radio, Dan Hooker noted how fighters ranked above him and former title challengers have called out McGregor over the last few months. Hooker himself believes he is in a comfortable position for a fight against the Irishman.

"Obviously, I would take that fight but from my interest. But that's a silly fight for him, that's a dangerous fight. You've had a guy in the title fight calling him out for a fight, guys on win streaks calling him out for a fight. Guys ranked ahead of me asked to fight him and call him out for a fight. I just don't feel like right now I'm in a comfortable position for that fight to make sense and if something doesn't make dollars, it doesn't make sense. That fight for him from a financial perspective doesn't make the kind of sense it needs to."

Dan Hooker added that he isn't holding on to a fight against McGregor and also isn't desperate for it. The Kiwi is confident in his abilities and believes he will soon return into the win column after two straight losses in the UFC.

Dan Hooker is aiming for a fight against either RDA or Justin Gaethje

Once Dan Hooker registers a few wins for himself, he will seemingly be ready to fight the next UFC superstar or for the title. But as things stand, The Hangman believes a fight against The Notorious One does not make a lot of sense.

"I'm not worried at all, I'm not holding on to that fight and I'm not holding on like, 'Oh man, I need to do it right now'. I'm not desperate like I'm confident in my ability, I'm confident in my skillset. I'm confident that I'm going to get back on a win streak, I'm confident that I'm going to win these next few fights and then be in a position to either fight for a title or fight for whoever is the next superstar. The next big name in the division. But for now, I just don't feel like that fight makes a lot of sense."

After two back-to-back losses, Dan Hooker has made it known that he wants to fight either Justin Gaethje or Rafael dos Anjos next. The Hangman has lost to Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler in his last two fights and will soon aim to get back on winning terms once again.