"It doesn't matter if you died"- True Geordie takes a stand against USA Boxing's controversial transgender inclusion, discusses future impacts

The USA Boxing has implemented a new transgender policy, and YouTuber True Geordie is furious over the inclusion. Per the policy, starting in 2024, male boxers who undergo transition will be allowed to compete in the female category.

While trans athletes are required to meet specific criteria to qualify for the policy, like declaring their new gender identity, undergoing gender reassignment surgery, and quarterly hormone testing four years post-surgery, Geordie is convinced the new rule will present a slew of dangers.

During a recent segment of The Pain Game podcast, the 36-year-old lashed out, saying:

"I've definitely got a problem with people potentially killing people by having a ridiculously unfair advantage on the opponent. I don't care what the scenario is, whether you are cheating through drugs going into a boxing fight, whether you have had 20 years of added testosterone... I don't care what it is. This is not fair."

Geordie added:

"It has got nothing to do with discrimination or whatever... it's about [a] deadly sport like boxing. So, in theory, Mike Tyson can get the surgery, wait two years, prove his testosterone levels are lower, jump in the ring, and beat the s**t out of all of these women... It doesn't matter if you nearly f*****g died... because we can't upset people."

Catch True Geordie's comments below:

The YouTuber also worries if female boxers would be allowed to refuse such a match-up or even be aware that they'd be going up against a transitioned fighter.

Furthermore, he added that the safest way to enable the inclusion of transgender fighters in the sport would be to create a separate division for them.

True Geordie on Tyson Fury's legacy

True Geordie believes Tyson Fury's legacy has taken a nose dive in recent times, and two fights are responsible.

According to the social media star, while the closely contested split decision win against a still green pugilist like Francis Ngannou was that first chink on 'The Gypsy King's' legacy, the convincing defeats of Otto Wallin and Deontay Wilder at the 'Day of Reckoning' have further diminished his formidable aura.

At Riyadh, Wilder suffered a shocking defeat against Joseph Parker, while a relentless Anthony Joshua forced a corner stoppage out of Wallin after round 5.

During a recent segment of The Pain Game, Geordie said:

"The lack of big names on his [Fury's] resume has always been a point of discussion, but two of the biggest were Deontay Wilder and Otto Wallin. Otto Wallin bloodied him, and other referees may have chose to stop that fight... Then you've got Deontay Wilder, who, in his last fight with Fury, dropped him twice."

Geordie added:

"And yet, both of these men were no challenge to the guys they were in there with... and ultimately, when your legacy is built off of wins against these two... and they're getting destroyed out here, it's not a great look for the Fury legacy."

Catch True Geordie's comments below (2:18):